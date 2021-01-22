KOTG: Winter weather on its way; Fire danger in Black Hills; No update on Ravnsborg investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Three people were arrested and two remain behind bars this morning on drug and firearm charges.

Traffic stop in SF leads to arrest of three people

Due to high winds, warmer temperatures, and not a lot of snow, the Black Hills are at a high level of fire danger.

Parts of the Black Hills see high fire danger mid-January

The warmer temperatures we’ve been experiencing in January may be a blessing to you, but they have been a headache for the city in terms of a growing number of potholes.

Pothole repairs go high tech in Sioux Falls

A team of prosecutors had hoped to have a decision on whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg will face charges by Christmas, but almost a month later still nothing.

Governor Noem talks about Ravnsborg investigation, Keystone XL and marijuana

Lawmakers in Pierre say implementing rules and regulations around marijuana in South Dakota is incredibly complex.  They are looking at how other states have handled the situation.

Governor, legislators say court decision on recreational pot will come after session’s end

A Sioux Falls man is donating a home to a local organization that helps victims of human trafficking in South Dakota.

Home donated to Call to Freedom

