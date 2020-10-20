KOTG: Winter weather advisory, a police pursuit in Brandon and a mother’s call for justice

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Authorities closed an intersection in Brandon as part of a pursuit early Tuesday morning.
Authorities have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Snow is falling across areas of KELOLAND. However, there are still fire risks.
A Sioux Falls teenager remains hospitalized; clinging to life, one month after being shot in the head in what police say was an accidental shooting.
Another day of winter weather is on the way for parts of eastern KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory has been posted for the area shaded in blue.
