KOTG: Winter weather advisory, a police pursuit in Brandon and a mother’s call for justice

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Authorities closed an intersection in Brandon as part of a pursuit early Tuesday morning. 

Police pursuit in Brandon Tuesday morning

Authorities have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

UPDATE: Pursuit ends in crash Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls

Snow is falling across areas of KELOLAND. However, there are still fire risks.

Snow in the Black Hills doesn’t mean fire season is over

A Sioux Falls teenager remains hospitalized; clinging to life, one month after being shot in the head in what police say was an accidental shooting. 

The mother of teenage shooting victim wants justice

Another day of winter weather is on the way for parts of eastern KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory has been posted for the area shaded in blue.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 20th

