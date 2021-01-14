KOTG: Wind and snow in eastern KELOLAND, teen gun violence and update from Rose and Lotta neighborhoods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

People in Western KELOLAND got outside to enjoy the warm weather yesterday. And it could not keep snowboarders and skiers away from Terry Peak . Crews are working hard to make enough snow to keep the slopes running.

But if you were hoping to hit the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley over the next few days, you may be out of luck. Due to the forecasted high winds and snow, Great Bear will be closed today and tomorrow. The ski valley will reopen Saturday.

The weather is very windy this morning across KELOLAND. Peak winds in western and central KELOLAND have been very strong in the west and central.

93 mph wind gusts have been reported in Buffalo the past 12 hours. 70-80 mph wind gusts have been common in Rapid City.

Three people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Sioux Falls. 21-year old Josue Hernandez and 28-year old Crystal Mousseau both face 1st degree murder charges. 29-year old Susan Sanchez is charged with accessory to murder in connection with the December 30th shooting of 27-year-old Mitchell Houchins.

Teenagers and guns, it can be a scary combination. Almost every major crime in Sioux Falls the past few months has involved gunfire at the hands of a teenage shooter.

Flooding hit the Rose-Lotta neighborhood hard back in 20-19. That led the city to approve a flood buyout program to purchase homes, rental properties, and businesses in the area.

So far, the city has bought eight homes in the area. Soon, three of those houses will be moving to a different part of the city.