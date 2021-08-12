KOTG: Wildfire near Sturgis; shooting in Mitchell; fundraiser for Hartford family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two men were arrested after a Wednesday morning shooting in western Mitchell.

A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested, accused of a stabbing a woman while she was driving.

Crews in western KELOLAND are battling a wildfire nearly eight miles southwest of Sturgis.

There’ll be a big fundraiser later this month in Hartford for the two surviving children of that deadly car crash in Montana last month.

It’s not just the bars and restaurants in Sturgis that bikers stop at during Rally week — or even the bigger communities.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.