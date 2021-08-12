KOTG: Wildfire near Sturgis; shooting in Mitchell; fundraiser for Hartford family

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two men were arrested after a Wednesday morning shooting in western Mitchell.

Mitchell Police: Two arrested after shooting at vehicle multiple times

A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested, accused of a stabbing a woman while she was driving.

Sioux Falls man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

Crews in western KELOLAND are battling a wildfire nearly eight miles southwest of Sturgis.

Kirk Hill Wildfire burns near Sturgis

There’ll be a big fundraiser later this month in Hartford for the two surviving children of that deadly car crash in Montana last month.

Two surviving Hoefert children of deadly crash return home

It’s not just the bars and restaurants in Sturgis that bikers stop at during Rally week — or even the bigger communities.

Small-town bar owner using Rally week to give back to her community

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 