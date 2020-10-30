KOTG: What to do if you’re the victim of a robbery, Mobridge home engulfed in flames and search underway for inmate

Welcome to Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Police say an 18-year-old was walking to his car in a hotel parking lot when he was punched. The man, who was with two other people, also pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys.

What to do if you’re the victim of a robbery

South Dakota’s Department of Corrections is searching for a 68-year-old inmate.

Search underway for inmate in Yankton

Fire crews from Mobridge and Selby responded to the fire. The home was built in 1910 and was the first school in Mobridge.

Mobridge home engulfed in flames

A Mitchell man who was kicked out of a school board meeting for refusing to wear a mask walked out of the Davison County Jail on Thursday.

Mitchell man kicked out of school board meeting turns himself in Thursday

The warmup starts next week.  We’re still looking for highs in the 50’s and 60’s on Monday with widespread 60’s for Tuesday through Friday!

Storm Center Update – Friday AM October 30

