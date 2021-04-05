KOTG: Western Sioux Falls house fire; COVID-19 vaccine for 16 and older; Mentored at Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Sioux Falls were kept busy late Sunday morning with a fire in the western part of the city.

Residents are safe following house fire in western Sioux Falls

One man is dead after a crash north of Goodwin Friday afternoon.

Man killed in Grant County crash

A law passed by the South Dakota legislature this year allowing people to change their last name while receiving a marriage license will also make it more costly and time-consuming for women who want their maiden name to become their middle name.

New law complicates middle name changes for married women

The state of South Dakota is once again moving their COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include more of the state’s population.

COVID-19 Phase 2 vaccination starting Monday

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is highlighting hunting safety with turkey hunting season getting underway later this month.

Mentored hunting at the Outdoor Campus

Onto a different type of hunting experience. Easter eggs topped the shopping list of many families in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday. Seventeen businesses handed-out Easter eggs to kids and their parents.

Egg hunting and boosting business

