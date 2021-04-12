KOTG: Weekend fires in western SD; Recognition for Brookings Health System; Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews from at least 10 fire departments were called to help fight a wild land fire in Meade County.

Firefighters in Pennington County were kept busy over the weekend with a fire that spread into a nearby canyon.

A KELOLAND hospital is being named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the country.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year takes place next weekend.

Dakota State University hosted its first-ever Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, inviting both high school and college students to pitch their business ideas in front of judges.

