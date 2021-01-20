KOTG: Watertown man arrested; President Trump pardons SD man; Pillsbury house on the move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) It’s Wednesday! This is KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A Watertown man is waking up behind bars in Sioux Falls this morning in connection with reports of gunshots Monday morning.

Over the long holiday weekend, Sioux Falls police were also busy with stolen vehicle reports. Friday through Monday police say 20 vehicles were stolen. In 18 of those cases the keys were left inside and some were running.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds has a message for the next generation.

During his last day in office, President Trump has pardoned a South Dakota man linked to a Russian agent.

A program in Yankton is making sure families who may be struggling to make ends meet have enough clothing.

Next week a moving company out of Sioux City has the arduous task of moving this massive house from eastern Sioux Falls all the way to Baltic.