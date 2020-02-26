KOTG: Warming weather pattern, laundry with love and hemp moves to Senate floor

1  of  2
Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

We’re looking at a quiet weather pattern for the next several days.  With the quiet conditions, we’ll have warming temperatures. 

Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM February 26

Two years ago, The Good Lutheran Shepherd School introduced a RAM Robotics club into their school.

Good Shepherd girls robotics team places high at first state competition

A Hartford woman is dead after being struck and killed by a pickup Monday night. Law enforcement says 42-year-old Nichole Anderson was walking her dog when it happened. 

Man accused of fatally hitting woman with pickup in Hartford makes court appearance

Industrial hemp is one step closer to being legalized in South Dakota. 

With governor aboard, S.D. Senate gets ready for final approval legalizing low-THC hemp

It’s a combination that you might not think goes well together, but Tuesday night they did: pizza and laundry. The program is called Laundry with Love.

Pizza with a slice of laundry

Wild Water West in Sioux Falls is hoping to add a roller coaster to its amusement park, but the project isn’t a done deal.

Wild Water West says roller coaster project in “very preliminary stage”

