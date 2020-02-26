KOTG: Warming weather pattern, laundry with love and hemp moves to Senate floor

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

We’re looking at a quiet weather pattern for the next several days. With the quiet conditions, we’ll have warming temperatures.

Two years ago, The Good Lutheran Shepherd School introduced a RAM Robotics club into their school.

A Hartford woman is dead after being struck and killed by a pickup Monday night. Law enforcement says 42-year-old Nichole Anderson was walking her dog when it happened.

Industrial hemp is one step closer to being legalized in South Dakota.

It’s a combination that you might not think goes well together, but Tuesday night they did: pizza and laundry. The program is called Laundry with Love.

Wild Water West in Sioux Falls is hoping to add a roller coaster to its amusement park, but the project isn’t a done deal.

