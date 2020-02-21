KOTG: Warm weekend weather, a semi truck crash and Sioux Empire Home Show

Happy Friday! Start the day with KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know.

The 61st Annual Sioux Empire Home Show starts Friday in Sioux Falls.

Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a chase with a semi truck that ended in a crash.

A nice weekend is ahead in the forecast. A closer look at highs Friday shows 30s in the northeast, 40s in the southeast, and 50s in the west.

Authorities in Brookings are investigating a deadly explosion.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the people involved in a Thursday morning shooting on the west side of town.

Big news for country music fans, rising country star Luke Combs is coming to Sioux Falls.

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.