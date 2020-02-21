1  of  2
Closings & Delays
SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School

KOTG: Warm weekend weather, a semi truck crash and Sioux Empire Home Show

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Start the day with KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know. 

The 61st Annual Sioux Empire Home Show starts Friday in Sioux Falls. 

Sioux Empire Home Show starts Friday

Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a chase with a semi truck that ended in a crash.

Chase with semi truck ends in crash near Lennox

A nice weekend is ahead in the forecast. A closer look at highs Friday shows 30s in the northeast, 40s in the southeast, and 50s in the west.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 21st

Authorities in Brookings are investigating a deadly explosion. 

Man killed in deadly explosion in Brookings

Sioux Falls police are searching for the people involved in a Thursday morning shooting on the west side of town. 

Police investigating morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Big news for country music fans, rising country star Luke Combs is coming to Sioux Falls.

Luke Combs playing October show at PREMIER Center

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss