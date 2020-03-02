KOTG: Warm weather, construction season starting and promoting sustainability

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The warmer weather moved in over the weekend and spring is on its way, which means construction season is also approaching. 

Road construction starts again in Sioux Falls Monday

After a warm weekend, it will remain warm through much of the new work week.

Storm Center Update – Monday AM March 2

A new campaign from the city of Sioux Falls is hoping to make a positive impact on the environment with community help.

City of Sioux Falls teaming with nonprofits to create sustainable future

A passerby rescued two dogs from a burning home in central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Two pets rescued from burning home in Sioux Falls

There’s only about two weeks left in the 2020 South Dakota legislative session, and Saturday people got to ask legislators questions at a Legislative Coffee. 

Saturday’s final Legislative Coffee features Districts 10, 14 and 25

A new city ordinance makes it possible for Sioux Falls residents to start bee farms right in their backyard. 

New city ordinance opens door for future beekeepers in Sioux Falls

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss