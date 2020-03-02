KOTG: Warm weather, construction season starting and promoting sustainability

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The warmer weather moved in over the weekend and spring is on its way, which means construction season is also approaching.

After a warm weekend, it will remain warm through much of the new work week.

A new campaign from the city of Sioux Falls is hoping to make a positive impact on the environment with community help.

A passerby rescued two dogs from a burning home in central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

There’s only about two weeks left in the 2020 South Dakota legislative session, and Saturday people got to ask legislators questions at a Legislative Coffee.

A new city ordinance makes it possible for Sioux Falls residents to start bee farms right in their backyard.

