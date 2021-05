SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s the latest in news and weather to start your day.

People gathered in Madison, South Dakota Saturday to honor young lives lost far too soon.

90 unused beds that had been located in a COVID-19 emergency surge space at Monument Health, are now being put to good use.

A chance for active weather arrives on Sunday, as low pressure moves through Wyoming and an associated front pushes to the east.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!