KOTG: Voter registration deadline in S.D. Monday, parking ramp art and snowy weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Federal authorities have arrested a second suspect in a Sioux Falls homicide.

2nd Sioux Falls homicide suspect arrested

We expect to learn more information about an exchange of gunfire involving police and a man, who died at a Sioux Falls apartment.

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

A 33-year-old woman died and two more people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Rowena Sunday afternoon. 

One dead, two injured from Sunday crash near Rowena

Rallies to empower women nationwide included a gathering in Sioux Falls Saturday.

A women’s rights rally in Sioux Falls

In order to vote in the upcoming general election on November 3rd in South Dakota, you must be registered by 5 p.m. Monday. 

The deadline to register to vote in South Dakota is Monday

The City of Sioux Falls is doing a request for proposal, or RFP, to enhance the side of the parking ramp while they wait for the development project to move forward. 

Downtown parking ramp could soon add to Sioux Falls art scene

Snow continues to develop this morning in patches across KELOLAND. We are getting accumulations around Aberdeen and Eureka and expect more snow mixed with rain today.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 19th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests