KOTG: Voter registration deadline in S.D. Monday, parking ramp art and snowy weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
Federal authorities have arrested a second suspect in a Sioux Falls homicide.
We expect to learn more information about an exchange of gunfire involving police and a man, who died at a Sioux Falls apartment.
A 33-year-old woman died and two more people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Rowena Sunday afternoon.
Rallies to empower women nationwide included a gathering in Sioux Falls Saturday.
In order to vote in the upcoming general election on November 3rd in South Dakota, you must be registered by 5 p.m. Monday.
The City of Sioux Falls is doing a request for proposal, or RFP, to enhance the side of the parking ramp while they wait for the development project to move forward.
Snow continues to develop this morning in patches across KELOLAND. We are getting accumulations around Aberdeen and Eureka and expect more snow mixed with rain today.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!