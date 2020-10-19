KOTG: Voter registration deadline in S.D. Monday, parking ramp art and snowy weather

One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. Police responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of North Elmwood, near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center late last night for a person who was refusing to leave. According to police, that person began shooting a gun at one of the officers who arrived on the scene. That's when police say a second officer fired at the suspect. Police say the suspect received a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

As you head out this weekend, mayors across South Dakota want you to pack a mask. Mayors from more than a dozen South Dakota communities have put their names on a letter from the South Dakota Municipal League asking for people to take steps to fight the spread of COVID-19.