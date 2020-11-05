KOTG: Vote counting wraps up in Minnehaha County, legal marijuana moves to next step and a new development in Watertown cold case

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

We have an update on a shooting outside a Halloween party that killed a Lincoln High School Senior.

Authorities in Deuel County tell us that they’re sifting through dirt at an abandoned farm in hopes of finding a missing Watertown woman.

Wednesday evening, the Minnehaha County auditor’s office completed the two-day task of counting a record number of absentee ballots.

South Dakota lawmakers have a lot of work ahead of them after voters showed their support for legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana.

Along with Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26, South Dakota voters also approved sports wagering on Tuesday.

It will be another day with sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s as light winds continue.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!