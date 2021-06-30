KOTG: Vehicle thefts in White, SD; looking at Native Nations Dispensary; Sioux Falls Food Co+op grand reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash east of Meckling, South Dakota.

Residents in White, South Dakota are locking their doors after a recent string of thefts from vehicles.

Related Content A look inside Native Nations Dispensary

Medical marijuana will be legal in South Dakota starting July 1st. Ahead of that date, we received a tour of the state’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

The Sioux Falls Food Co+op is celebrating their reopening with a block party. The Co-op has been undergoing renovations for roughly nine months. Now, they’re nearing completion.