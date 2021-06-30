KOTG: Vehicle thefts in White, SD; looking at Native Nations Dispensary; Sioux Falls Food Co+op grand reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash east of Meckling, South Dakota.

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal two-vehicle crash near Meckling

Residents in White, South Dakota are locking their doors after a recent string of thefts from vehicles.

White, S.D. residents on edge following recent thefts from vehicles

Medical marijuana will be legal in South Dakota starting July 1st. Ahead of that date, we received a tour of the state’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

Can you get medical marijuana in Flandreau on July 1?

The Sioux Falls Food Co+op is celebrating their reopening with a block party. The Co-op has been undergoing renovations for roughly nine months. Now, they’re nearing completion.

Sioux Falls Food Co+op preparing for grand reopening

