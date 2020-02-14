KOTG: Valentine’s Day preparations, a windy day and flooding worries

Happy Valentine’s Day! Start the day with KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know. 

Flower shops across KELOLAND are getting ready for their busiest day of the year. The workers at the Flower Mill have been working day and night to get everything in place for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Stronger winds are ahead Friday and blowing snow will be a problem, especially in the northeast where a winter weather advisory has been posted for Peever, Summit, and Clear Lake.

The cold weather didn’t stop people in Sioux Falls from boarding the bus. The city waived fees for all Sioux Area Metro fixed routes on Thursday as a way to protect people who rely on bus service for their transportation.  

Firefighters are used to challenges, and the bitterly cold weather creates a few more of them. Members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say they are layering up with extra gloves, hates, and jackets.

Last weekend another foot of snow fell in the Hamlin County area and that doesn’t bode well for the potential of severe flooding again this spring. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen previews Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND. 

