KOTG: Vaccines distributed; Feeding South Dakota plans locations; chilly temperatures continue

Yesterday in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, law enforcement, EMS workers, health care workers, paramedics and EMTs were able to come for their second COVID-19 vaccine.

It will soon be easier for South Dakota seniors living in two rural counties to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Monument Health System in Western KELOLAND has vaccinated about 10,500 people. Right now the distribution process is in Phase 1D.

After sewing hundreds of masks, a KELOLAND woman is using the leftover materials to thank healthcare heroes in a unique way.

Feeding South Dakota already has five distribution sites in Sioux Falls, but is looking to more than double that number by this summer.

Donations for Keep KELOLAND Warm are still being accepted at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls.