KOTG: Update on crash victim, pursuit that starts in Iowa ends in Lincoln County, Summit brackets set

We have an update for you on Jennah Simphaly, the 18-year-old from Sioux Falls who was in a serious head-on crash two weeks ago that sent her to the hospital.

A pursuit that started in Iowa before ending-up in South Dakota, led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls woman Saturday morning.

There are just nine days left in the session, so South Dakota lawmakers will be busy when they return to Pierre this week.

The Summit League regular season has come to an end, and the brackets are set for this year’s Summit League Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

