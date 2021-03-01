KOTG: Update on crash victim, pursuit that starts in Iowa ends in Lincoln County, Summit brackets set

We have an update for you on Jennah Simphaly, the 18-year-old from Sioux Falls who was in a serious head-on crash two weeks ago that sent her to the hospital.

Update: Teen victim in head-on crash ready for rehab, met a witness who helped

A pursuit that started in Iowa before ending-up in South Dakota, led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls woman Saturday morning.

Lincoln County deputies, Canton police aid Iowa authorities in pursuit

There are just nine days left in the session, so South Dakota lawmakers will be busy when they return to Pierre this week.

Legislative Coffee allows community to voice concerns with legislators

The Summit League regular season has come to an end, and the brackets are set for this year’s Summit League Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

2021 Summit League men’s tournament bracket announced

