KOTG: Unruly passenger at Rapid City airport; USD alum Chris Nilsen wins silver; rally goers head to Sturgis

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash on Augustana campus.

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly.

Former USD track star, Chris Nilsen is coming home with an Olympic silver medal. Nilsen cleared 19 feet 7 inches, a personal best to earn second place in the men’s pole vault. His girlfriend from Beresford was watching it live.

You’ve probably seen motorcycle pick up on South Dakota roads as people head to the Sturgis motorcycle Rally.

A lemonade stand near Blackhawk is gaining attention as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gets closer. Members of South Dakota’s Highway Patrol even made a stop on the stand on Tuesday.

