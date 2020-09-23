KOTG: Two overnight robberies and gunshots in Sioux Falls, Turner County deputy assaulted

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather in the middle of the week.

Police are investigating two overnight robberies in Northern Sioux Falls.

Two overnight robberies in Sioux Falls

Police are also investigating gunshots in Western Sioux Falls.

Gunshots heard near W. 41st St. Walmart

A Turner County deputy was assaulted and had his patrol vehicle stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Turner County deputy assaulted, suspect may be in blue Ford F-250

The driver of a rollover crash was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

UPDATE: One dead after rollover crash Tuesday night

An old hunting lodge near Parker is getting new life and a whole new mission.

‘Wings of Valor’ about to take flight

The American Cancer Society is letting go of its Sioux Falls building. It’s allowing employees to continue to work from home on an extended basis.

SD American Cancer Society leaves office building, extends work from home for employees

Sioux Falls Lutheran is welcoming more than 30 high schoolers to its new facility this year.

High school students settling in at Sioux Falls Lutheran

The warm weather trend continues across KELOLAND. 

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 23rd

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests