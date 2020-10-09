KOTG: Two killed in crash west of Sioux Falls, fire crews respond to slough, grass fires and a new absentee drop-off box

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Two people are dead after two pickups collided along Highway 42 near Wall Lake. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says both pickups started on fire after the crash.

Several fire departments responded to a large slough fire in northwest Beadle County Wednesday.

A local rancher got quite a surprise Wednesday night when she checked her security camera and noticed some movement and that her horses were restless. That’s when Linda Hanson grabbed her rifle and headed outside.

You no longer have to drop-off your absentee ballots during business hours-only in Minnehaha County.

Due to the pandemic, colleges did make adjustments to keep students and staff safe while on campus. School officials say they are happy with the extra measures everyone is taking.

