KOTG: Two killed in crash west of Sioux Falls, fire crews respond to slough, grass fires and a new absentee drop-off box

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. 

Sioux Falls man dies after shooting, investigation continues

Two people are dead after two pickups collided along Highway 42 near Wall Lake. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says both pickups started on fire after the crash. 

Crews respond to a fatal crash near Wall Lake

Several fire departments responded to a large slough fire in northwest Beadle County Wednesday. 

Several fire departments battle slough fire in Beadle County Wednesday

A local rancher got quite a surprise Wednesday night when she checked her security camera and noticed some movement and that her horses were restless.  That’s when Linda Hanson grabbed her rifle and headed outside. 

WATCH: Rancher shoots growling coyotes running towards her

You no longer have to drop-off your absentee ballots during business hours-only in Minnehaha County.

Minnehaha County installs two absentee ballot drop boxes in downtown Sioux Falls

Due to the pandemic, colleges did make adjustments to keep students and staff safe while on campus. School officials say they are happy with the extra measures everyone is taking.

DSU students and staff continue efforts to remain on campus amid pandemic

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests