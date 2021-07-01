KOTG: Two bulls missing after rollover; new restrictions for teen drivers; medical marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a fire in north central Sioux Falls.

Authorities in Codington County are asking for the public’s help finding 2 bulls after a crash south of Watertown.

Ale Hops Brewery Tours is a unique way to sample the Sioux Falls’ brewery scene. Jason Schlechter bought and spruced up a 2002 Volkswagon Van and turned it into a tour van.

Starting today, teenage drivers in South Dakota will have to follow some new restrictions.

With medical marijuana now legal in South Dakota, there is a lot of confusion on how the law will be enforced. Wednesday, the governor’s office announced the South Dakota Highway Patrol has a new plan on how to enforce the new law and and the governor is suggesting other agencies follow its lead. States attorneys recommend you still read the law.