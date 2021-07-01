KOTG: Two bulls missing after rollover; new restrictions for teen drivers; medical marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a fire in north central Sioux Falls.

One person taken to hospital following Sioux Falls house fire

Authorities in Codington County are asking for the public’s help finding 2 bulls after a crash south of Watertown.

Two bulls missing following rollover in Codington County

Ale Hops Brewery Tours is a unique way to sample the Sioux Falls’ brewery scene. Jason Schlechter bought and spruced up a 2002 Volkswagon Van and turned it into a tour van.

Hop along Sioux Falls’ new brewery tours

Starting today, teenage drivers in South Dakota will have to follow some new restrictions.

Passenger limits, longer instruction permits for teen drivers starts July 1

With medical marijuana now legal in South Dakota, there is a lot of confusion on how the law will be enforced. Wednesday, the governor’s office announced the South Dakota Highway Patrol has a new plan on how to enforce the new law and and the governor is suggesting other agencies follow its lead. States attorneys recommend you still read the law.

South Dakota Highway Patrol releases framework for medical marijuana, Gov. Noem gives her support

