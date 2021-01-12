KOTG: Two arrested in Mitchell shooting; ice safety; health care officials answer vaccine questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Two men are facing murder charges this morning following a deadly shooting in Mitchell. Police say 27-year-old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested Sunday for 2nd Degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who shot a 13-year-old girl, sending her to the hospital.

A man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography in South Dakota court is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Twin Cities area.

Two people died over the weekend when their ATV fell through the ice on Lake Poinsett.

The City of Sioux Falls is providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the city on Monday.

Many questions remain concerning the covid-19 vaccine as it’s rolled out nationwide. To help answer some of those questions, the Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary hosted local health experts from the state, Avera, and Sanford.