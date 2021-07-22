KOTG: TV & air conditioning unit taken from home; drought problems for producers; glass bottle shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire in the southeastern part of the city.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a burglary where several items were taken from a home, including one item you might not expect a thief to get away with.

Another week of hot, dry weather is worsening our drought conditions. In northern South Dakota, many areas are 6-inches short of the average moisture for the year.

A local bar owner says more people have been drinking out of cans lately. Andy Lenz, owner of the Top Hat, is one of several businesses affected by a glass bottle shortage.

A Sioux Falls woman is getting ready to take the stage at the Levitt at the Falls this weekend.