KOTG: TV & air conditioning unit taken from home; drought problems for producers; glass bottle shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire in the southeastern part of the city.

Yankton firefighters rescue two pets from burning home

Sioux Falls police are investigating a burglary where several items were taken from a home, including one item you might not expect a thief to get away with.

TV and air conditioning unit taken from home in Sioux Falls

Another week of hot, dry weather is worsening our drought conditions. In northern South Dakota, many areas are 6-inches short of the average moisture for the year.

Hot, dry conditions this week causing more drought problems for producers

A local bar owner says more people have been drinking out of cans lately. Andy Lenz, owner of the Top Hat, is one of several businesses affected by a glass bottle shortage.

Local businesses dealing with glass bottle shortage

A Sioux Falls woman is getting ready to take the stage at the Levitt at the Falls this weekend.

Sioux Falls native Danica Michaels pursues country music career

