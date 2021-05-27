KOTG: Turner County pursuit ends in Sioux Falls; Red car towed after police search for hit-and-run suspect; Trial date set for Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We are waiting to learn more about a pursuit that ended in Sioux Falls. Our news crew was able to capture this video of the scene where it ended. The incident started at the Get n’ Go in Parker with an assault and attempted abduction.

Sioux Falls police had a red Grand Prix towed away Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 41st Street. An employee of Taylor’s Pantry tells KELOLAND News the driver was arrested.

A trial date is set for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A kitten is doing well after being found in a box outside the Sioux Falls Humane Society. The two-month-old was hot to the touch and needed to be taken inside right away.

Wildlife are thriving in and around Sioux Falls as spring starts to turn towards summer. KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard captured two Red Fox playing in a ditch west of Sioux Falls. And while at Falls Park, he counted 21 ducklings following one mother duck. You can watch both videos in length right here on KELOLAND.com.