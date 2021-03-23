KOTG: Turner Co. crash leads to arrest; Ravnsborg update; House Bill 1217 and ‘Defend Title IX Now’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Authorities in Turner County were kept busy on Monday with two crashes and an arrest.

Authorities in Northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Inwood man. In a post on its Facebook page, The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the 64-year-old was last seen in late February and has not returned home.

We have an update on the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Come Monday, South Dakota lawmakers will consider a “style and form” veto from Gov. Kristi Noem of House Bill 1217, which would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports.

Yesterday, Governor Noem announced that she is forming a new coalition called “Defend Title IX Now.” Noem says it is separate from House Bill 1217.

The advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota says Noem’s coalition is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender people.

Syrup Racing made its first appearance in a decade at the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

