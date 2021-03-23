KOTG: Turner Co. crash leads to arrest; Ravnsborg update; House Bill 1217 and ‘Defend Title IX Now’

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

Authorities in Turner County were kept busy on Monday with two crashes and an arrest. 

Authorities: Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into tree, arrested on multiple charges

Authorities in Northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Inwood man.   In a post on its Facebook page, The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the 64-year-old was last seen in late February and has not returned home.

Iowa authorities searching for missing Inwood man

We have an update on the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

AG Ravnsborg status hearing scheduled for May

Come Monday, South Dakota lawmakers will consider a “style and form” veto from Gov. Kristi Noem of House Bill 1217, which would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports.

Lawmakers Milstead, Sutton, Gosch, Healy and Heinert react to Noem’s ‘style and form’ veto

Yesterday, Governor Noem announced that she is forming a new coalition called “Defend Title IX Now.”  Noem says it is separate from House Bill 1217.

Governor Noem forms coalition called Defend Title IX Now

The advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota says Noem’s coalition is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender people.

‘You’re asking them to harm themselves’: Opposition to HB 1217 and Noem’s ‘Defend Title IX Now’ coalition

Syrup Racing made its first appearance in a decade at the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

Syrup racing returns to Sioux Falls Arena

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 