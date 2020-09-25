KOTG: Triple homicide in Rapid City may be drug-related, fire in Dell Rapids and panhandling in Sioux Falls

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Crews were kept busy Thursday night after a piece of construction equipment caught fire in Dell Rapids.

Clipped gas line starts fire in Dell Rapids

Police in Rapid City have tied the deaths of three people to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related. 

3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

A preliminary report says a pilot involved in a deadly plane crash might have been attempting an aerobatic maneuver before it went down. 

Officials give update on fatal plane crash in Brown County

Sioux Falls police are seeing more panhandling throughout the city.

Sioux Falls Police received more than 530 calls related to panhandling since April

Wednesday night a decision was made by a Kentucky grand jury regarding the death of Breonna Taylor in March. 

S.D. college student reacts to the indictment in Breonna Taylor’s case

You can see temperatures cooling early next week and another push of cooler weather should arrive by Wednesday into Thursday.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 25th

