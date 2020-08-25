KOTG: Triceratops skull discovered in S.D., another heat advisory and Ohio murder suspects arrested near Freeman

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A crime spree that began with two murders in Ohio, ended with arrests in South Dakota.
Police say 28-year-old Roseanne Eagleroad is the woman found bleeding and calling for help in the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue.
Sioux Falls police are also investigating an attempted kidnapping.
With temperatures reaching the 90s in parts of KELOLAND, the pool sounds like the place to be.
A wandering weiner dog is home safe Monday morning.
Undergraduate researchers from Westminster College in Missouri excavated a triceratops skull from South Dakota.
A viewer sent us these videos of what appears to be three mountain lions roaming around the northwest part of Rapid City.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.