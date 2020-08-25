KOTG: Triceratops skull discovered in S.D., another heat advisory and Ohio murder suspects arrested near Freeman

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A crime spree that began with two murders in Ohio, ended with arrests in South Dakota. 

Man, woman linked to Ohio murders to appear in Minnehaha Co. Court

Police say 28-year-old Roseanne Eagleroad is the woman found bleeding and calling for help in the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue.  

Friday night stabbing victim identified

Sioux Falls police are also investigating an attempted kidnapping.

Police investigating an attempted kidnapping in Sioux Falls

With temperatures reaching the 90s in parts of KELOLAND, the pool sounds like the place to be. 

Soaking up the final days of summer

A wandering weiner dog is home safe Monday morning.

Harley happy to be home

Undergraduate researchers from Westminster College in Missouri excavated a triceratops skull from South Dakota.

Undergraduate researchers unearth 1.5-ton triceratops skull during annual dig in South Dakota

A viewer sent us these videos of what appears to be three mountain lions roaming around the northwest part of Rapid City.

Mountain lions visit Rapid City home

