KOTG: Triceratops skull discovered in S.D., another heat advisory and Ohio murder suspects arrested near Freeman

We've learned more information about an investigation on the north side of Sioux Falls we first told you about Saturday morning. Police say they're now investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers were called to the area of Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue late Friday night for a stabbing. They found a woman with a stab wound, who died from her injuries. Police have not identified the victim yet. If you have any information on the case, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at the numbers on your screen.