KOTG: Train derailment in northwest Iowa; Pedicabs come to Downtown Sioux Falls; Pleasant forecast to start the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, May 17.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Iowa tells us that a train derailed on Sunday in Sibley, which is between Rock Rapids and Okoboji.

A Harrisburg man has been charged after he allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the chase last month began near Harrisburg High School when an officer attempted to pull over a car for speeding.

South Dakota authorities have identified the woman killed last week in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota.

When he traveled to Denver, Colorado, Sioux Falls native Emmett Reistroffer noticed and rode in quite a few of pedicabs. He says Sioux Falls Pedicabs will provide a new, environmentally friendly way to get around.