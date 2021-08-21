On The Go: 3 arrested in standoff in Pierre; Federal judge rules against Noem’s abortion lawsuit; Sioux Falls Little League advances in World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to get your day started.

Three people are in custody following a standoff in Pierre Friday.

3 arrested following Pierre standoff

The Sioux Falls Little League team is advancing in the World Series Tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sioux Falls no-hits Louisiana to win its first ever game at Little League World Series

Governor Kristi Noem says the State of South Dakota will appeal a federal judge’s ruling against the state’s attempt to lift a decade-old injunction that nullifies part of a state law requiring women to consult with a crisis pregnancy center before having an abortion.

Federal judge rules against South Dakota in abortion lawsuit

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 21st

