KOTG: The final day of 2020, snow cleanup continues in Sioux Falls and third teenager arrested from Dec. 9 shooting

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy New Year’s Eve! Here’s the KELOLAND On The Go for 2020. 

It’s been a week since Amy Dougherty went missing in Day County. 

One week later the search is still on for Amy Dougherty

Crews with the Sioux Falls street department are working to clear Tuesday’s snowfall.

Plows are expected to move into Zone 1 in the early overnight hours

Authorities in Western KELOLAND are investigating a deadly Tuesday night crash in Rapid City.

RCPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash

Crews with the Minnehaha County Highway Department started working to clear the roads Wednesday. 

Minnehaha County Highway Department kept busy with latest snowfall

A third teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting in Sioux Falls that killed Ephraim Shulue.

U.S. Marshals arrest 17-year-old homicide suspect in Pierre

A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in the United States.

What you need to know about new coronavirus strain

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 