KOTG: Testing capacity at 3,000 in S.D., getting back to normalcy and a homicide arrest

Governor Kristi Noem unveiled her “Back to Normal” plan Tuesday, putting decision-making back into the hands of South Dakotans.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says that “normal” won’t be what it once was. He also says that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan.

South Dakota says it currently has the capability to test 3,000 people a day for COVID-19.

The 30 day rain trends shows the drier areas from the past few weeks. We expect overall moisture trend to stay below normal into early May across much of the northern plains.

We have an update on a death investigation in southwestern Sioux Falls. Police were called to an apartment Monday afternoon and found the body of a 63-year-old woman. Police arrested 36-year-old Anthony Lee-Nicholas Pritchard for first degree Murder.

Businesses in Rapid City are allowed to re-open their doors to the public but with restrictions.

If you have a light, let it shine. That’s what organizers of Let It Shine South Dakota want you to do Friday night.

