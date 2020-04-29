KOTG: Testing capacity at 3,000 in S.D., getting back to normalcy and a homicide arrest

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Governor Kristi Noem unveiled her “Back to Normal” plan Tuesday, putting decision-making back into the hands of South Dakotans.

Governor Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan puts decision-making back in the hands of South Dakotans

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says that “normal” won’t be what it once was. He also says that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan.

TenHaken shares thoughts on state’s ‘Back to Normal Plan’

South Dakota says it currently has the capability to test 3,000 people a day for COVID-19.

Why such a big drop off in SD COVID-19 testing and what needs to happen next

The 30 day rain trends shows the drier areas from the past few weeks. We expect overall moisture trend to stay below normal into early May across much of the northern plains.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 29th

We have an update on a death investigation in southwestern Sioux Falls.  Police were called to an apartment Monday afternoon and found the body of a 63-year-old woman. Police arrested 36-year-old Anthony Lee-Nicholas Pritchard for first degree Murder.

Sioux Falls police investigating homicide

Businesses in Rapid City are allowed to re-open their doors to the public but with restrictions.

Businesses reaction to reopening in Rapid City

If you have a light, let it shine. That’s what organizers of Let It Shine South Dakota want you to do Friday night.

Organizers say Let it Shine South Dakota will bring unity

