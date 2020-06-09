KOTG: Teenager wanted for attempted murder, continuing race relation conversations and more severe weather

For the second weekend in a row, people in Sioux Falls rallied to call for racial justice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. A group of young adults held a peaceful rally at Ven Eps Park in downtown Sioux Falls last night. Some held signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Law enforcement had a clear presence in case anything got out of hand.

Last night marked the first First Friday event in downtown Sioux Falls since COVID-19 regulations were dropped for Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. The turnout revealed at least some level of comfort being out and about right now. The nice weather also helped with turnout. People attending First Friday said they feel safe going out because of the precautions businesses are taking.