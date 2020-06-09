KOTG: Teenager wanted for attempted murder, continuing race relation conversations and more severe weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Sioux Falls police need your help finding a teenager, who they say fired a gun at officers during last week’s riots at the Empire Mall.
A business owner and police officer — one black, one white — are focusing on how to strengthen race relations in the community.
One family-owned newspaper is also sharing the message that Black Lives Matter.
South Dakota saw a slowdown Monday in new COVID-19 cases compared to recent days.
Rapid City’s emergency care shelter – for people who have nowhere else to go if they’re showing signs of COVID-19 – opened on May 22nd.
You can now browse the shelves of the downtown library in Sioux Falls again.
