KOTG: Teacher shortages, volunteers stepping up and winter storm watches

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Teachers are getting harder and harder to come-by both nationally and even here in KELOLAND.
A local non-profit isn’t playing around when it comes to helping low-income families.
Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 48 to 72 hours.
Under new guidelines adopted by the City of Sioux Falls, some are wondering about the challenges it poses to government meetings.
The City of Sioux Falls is utilizing its Emergency Operations Center for its COVID-19 response.
Several churches in the Sioux Falls area are working together to deliver meals and necessities, while also helping educate the community on COVID 19.
Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for the latest news and weather throughout the day.