KOTG: Teacher shortages, volunteers stepping up and winter storm watches

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Teachers are getting harder and harder to come-by both nationally and even here in KELOLAND.

PREVIEW: Classrooms in crisis

A local non-profit isn’t playing around when it comes to helping low-income families.

Toy Lending Library hand-washing all toys to prevent COVID-19

Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 48 to 72 hours.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 17th

Under new guidelines adopted by the City of Sioux Falls, some are wondering about the challenges it poses to government meetings.

SF City Council pressing on- with adjustments

The City of Sioux Falls is utilizing its Emergency Operations Center for its COVID-19 response.

More changes coming for the City of Sioux Falls to help slow the spread of coronavirus

Several churches in the Sioux Falls area are working together to deliver meals and necessities, while also helping educate the community on COVID 19.

Sioux Falls churches helping in fight against COVID-19

