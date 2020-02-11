KOTG: Tea students make blankets, ski safety and a sunny Tuesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A special project at Tea Area Legacy Elementary school is looking to keep certain areas of their town “covered.” All grades at Tea Area Legacy from Junior Kindergarten to fifth grade worked together to make tie blankets for the community.

Enjoy the nice weather today as highs bounce back into the 30s, perhaps near 40 in Rapid City. Weather starts to change on Wednesday as falling temperatures with the wind will feel especially cold. The latest details in the Storm Center Update.

You’ve probably heard of The Banquet and Feeding South Dakota, which help make sure everyone has access to the food they need, but have you heard of Nightwatch? It’s a mobile food truck that offers free food both in downtown Sioux Falls and near Hayward Elementary in northwest Sioux Falls.

Calving season is starting early for some KELOLAND farmers. Nick Stormo of Hayti lost 15-percent of his calves last spring due to the wet, cold, and muddy conditions. This year he decided to start calving now on frozen ground.

An accident on one of the slopes at Terry Peak Ski Area, took the life of a 24-year-old on Saturday. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says Trenton Hofer hit a tree on the ‘Gold Run’ trail. He was not wearing a helmet.

A Great Horned Owl is got some help Monday. A South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks official stopped by to check on the owl.

