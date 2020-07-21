KOTG: Task force recommends fall high school sports move forward, delays in COVID-19 testing and more hot weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Hear from the family of Jose Pineda. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April, but his family tells us he no longer has it. 

Sister describes brother’s battle with COVID-19

Community wide testing for COVID-19 took place in Pipestone, Minnesota on Monday.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event held in Pipestone

People are waiting longer for COVID-19 test results in South Dakota. Health care facilities are seeing an influx of tests, which in turn is making the processing time take longer. 

Why you may have to wait longer for your COVID-19 test results

A task force assembled by the South Dakota High School Activities Association is recommending that all sanctioned fall sports proceed according to schedule.

Task Force recommends that SDHSAA fall sports proceed according to schedule

In Brookings, people with the Back-2-School Project are packing backpacks. 

‘Back2School Project’ in Brookings busy preparing for drive-thru school supply event

There’s no doubt we have heat coming in the forecast. Take a look at the heat index forecast.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 21st

