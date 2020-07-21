KOTG: Task force recommends fall high school sports move forward, delays in COVID-19 testing and more hot weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Hear from the family of Jose Pineda. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April, but his family tells us he no longer has it.
Community wide testing for COVID-19 took place in Pipestone, Minnesota on Monday.
People are waiting longer for COVID-19 test results in South Dakota. Health care facilities are seeing an influx of tests, which in turn is making the processing time take longer.
A task force assembled by the South Dakota High School Activities Association is recommending that all sanctioned fall sports proceed according to schedule.
In Brookings, people with the Back-2-School Project are packing backpacks.
There’s no doubt we have heat coming in the forecast. Take a look at the heat index forecast.
