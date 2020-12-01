KOTG: Suspect cites Presidential election in Pennington County shooting, COVID-19 hospitalizations slow down and Rapid City mask mandate passes first reading 9-1

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Investigators say the remains were not human and may have either been a deer or cattle. Earlier this month, the South Dakota DCI, Watertown Police Department and Deuel County Sheriff’s Office dug out an old well near Clear Lake. 

Update in search for Pamela Dunn: Remains found at abandoned Deuel County farm not human

Anger over the Presidential election played a role in a deadly Pennington County shooting.

Court documents: Politics part of fight before deadly shooting

A 22-year-old Sioux Falls woman is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another woman during a fight.

22-year-old woman arrested in connection with Sioux Falls stabbing

A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges in connection with a large grass fire in rural Lincoln County this weekend.

23-year-old arrested after crews respond to grass fire in rural Lincoln County

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls are slowly trending down according to the city, but still remain at a high level.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls slowly trending down

The Rapid City mask mandate ordinance passed in a 9-1 vote Monday night and will have a second reading next Monday.

UPDATE: Rapid City mask mandate moves forward

Two South Dakota state lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor Kristi Noem asking her to consider a statewide mask mandate.

Lawmakers send letter to Governor Noem about mask mandate

