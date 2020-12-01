KOTG: Suspect cites Presidential election in Pennington County shooting, COVID-19 hospitalizations slow down and Rapid City mask mandate passes first reading 9-1

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Investigators say the remains were not human and may have either been a deer or cattle. Earlier this month, the South Dakota DCI, Watertown Police Department and Deuel County Sheriff’s Office dug out an old well near Clear Lake.

Anger over the Presidential election played a role in a deadly Pennington County shooting.

A 22-year-old Sioux Falls woman is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another woman during a fight.

A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges in connection with a large grass fire in rural Lincoln County this weekend.

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls are slowly trending down according to the city, but still remain at a high level.

The Rapid City mask mandate ordinance passed in a 9-1 vote Monday night and will have a second reading next Monday.

Two South Dakota state lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor Kristi Noem asking her to consider a statewide mask mandate.

