KOTG: Sturgis Rally wraps up, mask prizes in Mitchell and a virtual heart walk

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital.
People in Mitchell are providing donations to help add some incentive for students to wear masks in school.
The coronavirus didn’t prevent walkers from lacing up their shoes to raise money for the American Heart Association Saturday.
On Sunday, people gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in north Sioux Falls for a dedication ceremony for a Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden.
Louise Lewis wrote the “The Meaning of Life According to Bikers” by traveling to different motorcycle rallies like the one in Sturgis and asking bikers of all different walks of life one question: What is the meaning of life?
The Rally Tally numbers from the final day of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are in.
It’s a quiet start to the week in KELOLAND and the weather forecast looks dry much of the time. However, there are a few exceptions to talk about.
