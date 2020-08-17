KOTG: Sturgis Rally wraps up, mask prizes in Mitchell and a virtual heart walk

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Sioux Falls police investigating motorcycle crash near Ebenezer Avenue

People in Mitchell are providing donations to help add some incentive for students to wear masks in school.

Mitchell community members create fund to reward students for wearing masks in school

The coronavirus didn’t prevent walkers from lacing up their shoes to raise money for the American Heart Association Saturday. 

Local business owner shares impact the American Heart Association has had on her family

On Sunday, people gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in north Sioux Falls for a dedication ceremony for a Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden. 

Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden dedicated in Sioux Falls

Louise Lewis wrote the  “The Meaning of Life According to Bikers” by traveling to different motorcycle rallies like the one in Sturgis and asking bikers of all different walks of life one question: What is the meaning of life? 

Book featuring bikers helps give money to Children’s Miracle Network

The Rally Tally numbers from the final day of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are in.

Sturgis Rally: SD Public Safety report 110 crashes, 145 DUIs through Sunday morning

It’s a quiet start to the week in KELOLAND and the weather forecast looks dry much of the time. However, there are a few exceptions to talk about.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 17th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests