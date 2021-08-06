KOTG: Storm in southeastern South Dakota; increase in vaccination rates; audio allowed at Ravnsborg trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

A highway in Northwestern South Dakota was limited to one lane of traffic overnight due to a crash.

Flipped semi temporarily closes down Highway 79 in Harding County, road back open Friday morning

We are getting a look at some of the damage left behind after storms moved through southeastern KELOLAND last night.

PHOTOS: Severe storms roll through eastern KELOLAND

COVID-19 cases may be on the rise in South Dakota — but there’s also an increase in people now deciding to get vaccinated.

95% of patients seriously ill with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, Avera Chief Medical Officer says

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced its policies to govern the commercial use of student athletes’ name, image, and likeness.

South Dakota public universities will now have policy for student athletes who hope to ‘cash in’

There is a new filing in the criminal case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

New filing in Ravnsborg case confirms audio allowed in trial

