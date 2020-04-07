KOTG: Stay home orders for high-risk people in Sioux Falls area, Drive Thru Difference and a warm Tuesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is urging the people who are most at risk for coronavirus to stay home especially in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

New executive order will target Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering malls and playgrounds to close while also urging people to stay home during what she called a critical week for containing the pandemic.

Iowa governor tells state to stay home during critical week

Highs Tuesday will be well above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy it because this is the warmest day of the next 7.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 7th

Elevate Rapid City is helping local stores stay in business even if they have to close to general foot traffic.

Check out Rapid City To-Go Facebook page to see what services businesses offer

​Every Monday in April KELOLAND Media Group is teaming up with Life 96.5 for the Drive Thru Difference.

Put a smile on someone’s face with the Drive Thru Difference

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

