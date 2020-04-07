KOTG: Stay home orders for high-risk people in Sioux Falls area, Drive Thru Difference and a warm Tuesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is urging the people who are most at risk for coronavirus to stay home especially in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering malls and playgrounds to close while also urging people to stay home during what she called a critical week for containing the pandemic.

Highs Tuesday will be well above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy it because this is the warmest day of the next 7.

Elevate Rapid City is helping local stores stay in business even if they have to close to general foot traffic.

​Every Monday in April KELOLAND Media Group is teaming up with Life 96.5 for the Drive Thru Difference.

