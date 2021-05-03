KOTG: State of the City address held Monday; Construction projects begin in Sioux Falls; Deadline for school district voter registration



It's Monday, May 3.

Coming up this afternoon, Mayor Paul Tenhaken will deliver his State of the City Address from the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

If you are traveling in Sioux Falls today, there are some road construction projects you need to know about. Work begins today on the reconstruction of 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue.

While election day for the Sioux Falls School District’s school board is May 18, today has some important notes you should be aware of. Absentee voting begins today. However, it’s also the deadline for voter registration.

Multiple agencies were kept busy over the weekend with a fire in Turner County.

Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating a grass fire in the southwestern part of the city.

