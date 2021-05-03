KOTG: State of the City address held Monday; Construction projects begin in Sioux Falls; Deadline for school district voter registration

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Coming up this afternoon, Mayor Paul Tenhaken will deliver his State of the City Address from the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

LIVESTREAM: Mayor TenHaken to deliver State of the City address at 1 p.m.

If you are traveling in Sioux Falls today, there are some road construction projects you need to know about. Work begins today on the reconstruction of 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Where and when you can expect to run into road construction throughout the City of Sioux Falls

While election day for the Sioux Falls School District’s school board is May 18, today has some important notes you should be aware of. Absentee voting begins today. However, it’s also the deadline for voter registration.

Meet the candidates for Sioux Falls School Board: Part 1

Multiple agencies were kept busy over the weekend with a fire in Turner County.

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Turner County

Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating a grass fire in the southwestern part of the city.

Officials investigating grass fire in southwest Sioux Falls

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 