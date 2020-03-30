KOTG: State lawmakers meeting Monday, 90 COVID-19 cases and 60-degree weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Fire crews in Brandon responded to a brush fire Sunday night.

Crews in Brandon respond to brush fire

South Dakota reached 90 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. 

22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90

Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery in Vermillion is using its distillery to combat the virus.

Valiant Vineyards doing its part to combat COVID-19

We have a quiet start to the week and mild temperatures again in the forecast today.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 30th

Medical students at USD are hoping to give back to Sioux Falls hospitals by collecting protective gear.

USD medical students set up PPE collections around Sioux Falls

South Dakota lawmakers face new pieces of legislation tied to the COVID-19 crisis that need decisions.

S.D. legislators now face at least 12 new bills, with 11 from governor, on session’s final day

