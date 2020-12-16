KOTG: State lawmakers look at S.D. Brand Board issues, a COVID-19 memorial in Mitchell and vaccinations continue at health systems

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

A 19-year-old Hughes County man is accused of shooting a 21-year-old early Monday morning. 

Shooting suspect arrested in Hughes County

State lawmakers are reviewing the ongoing problem of who has jurisdiction when livestock are reported stolen on a reservation.

S.D. legislators face a jurisdictional dilemma when cattle get rustled on Indian reservations

Sanford Health began its first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

Sanford Health begins vaccinating frontline workers

On the other side of the state, nursing home staff in Rapid City also started getting the vaccine Tuesday. 

Nursing home and long-term caregivers in Rapid City receive COVID-19 vaccination

A church in Mitchell is remembering COVID-19 victims with a memorial.

Mitchell church displays ribbons in memory of COVID-19 victims

Snow continues to be lacking in the forecast. Sioux Falls has registered no snow for the month of December so far.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 16th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 