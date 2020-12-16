KOTG: State lawmakers look at S.D. Brand Board issues, a COVID-19 memorial in Mitchell and vaccinations continue at health systems

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A 19-year-old Hughes County man is accused of shooting a 21-year-old early Monday morning.

State lawmakers are reviewing the ongoing problem of who has jurisdiction when livestock are reported stolen on a reservation.

Sanford Health began its first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

On the other side of the state, nursing home staff in Rapid City also started getting the vaccine Tuesday.

A church in Mitchell is remembering COVID-19 victims with a memorial.

Snow continues to be lacking in the forecast. Sioux Falls has registered no snow for the month of December so far.

