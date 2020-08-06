KOTG: Stabbing at Sioux Empire Fair, law enforcement prepares for Sturgis Rally and fog Thursday morning

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls police and deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office were called to the north gate of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities respond to stabbing at Sioux Empire Fair

Sioux Falls police are trying to track down more than a dozen stolen dirt bikes. Authorities say someone stole 12 to 15 dirt bikes from a storage unit over the weekend. 

Police investigating 12-15 stolen dirt bikes

You may be noticing more traffic on KELOLAND roads as people head to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 

Road safety reminders ahead of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

With hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in the area, law enforcement, like the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Sturgis Police Department, are ready for anything.

Law enforcement prepares for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

COVID-19 has had an economic impact on many people, but that struggle doesn’t end with humans. 

The Humane Society’s mission to help families with pets, find homes for animals

Matthew Brown of Colman, died unexpectedly of a heart attack at just 39-years-old.  Tuesday night, friends and family remembered him with a caravan of over 120 vehicles. 

Caravan funeral held for Colman man who died from unexpected heart attack

