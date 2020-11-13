KOTG: South Dakota surpasses 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, Canton hit hard by COVID-19 and Spearfish promotes mask wearing

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

For the first time, the South Dakota health department confirmed more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,020 new total cases; Death toll remains at 567; Active cases at 18,722

While cases are climbing in the state, the city of Canton has been hit particularly hard.

COVID-19 slams Canton

Avera Health has seen a 20 percent increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in just the last week.

Avera Health enters surge planning with 20% increase of hospitalizations

Several of South Dakota’s specialty hospitals are ready to help in case of a covid surge.

Specialty hospitals stand ready to help in case of COVID surge

Spearfish is partnering with Monument Health, Visit Spearfish, the School District and Black Hills State University for the Mask Up Spearfish campaign.

Spearfish asks residents and visitors to mask up

The Community Blood Bank is hoping more donors will step up.

Blood donations needed

