KOTG: South Dakota surpasses 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, Canton hit hard by COVID-19 and Spearfish promotes mask wearing

For the first time, the South Dakota health department confirmed more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

While cases are climbing in the state, the city of Canton has been hit particularly hard.

Avera Health has seen a 20 percent increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in just the last week.

Several of South Dakota’s specialty hospitals are ready to help in case of a covid surge.

Spearfish is partnering with Monument Health, Visit Spearfish, the School District and Black Hills State University for the Mask Up Spearfish campaign.

The Community Blood Bank is hoping more donors will step up.

