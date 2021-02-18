KOTG: South Dakota AG decision expected Thursday; fatal crash in northwest Sioux Falls; proposed Jacobson Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to begin your day.

Criminal charges could be filed as soon as today against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A 21-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving collided head-on with a garbage truck just northwest of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.  

Four people are dead and another hurt following a two-vehicle crash west of Wagner Tuesday night.

The suspect in a deadly Sioux Falls shooting said he’d never seen or touched the gun before the incident. But DNA evidence tells a different story.

Proposed Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park would include ice skating ribbon, all-inclusive playground

Ice races are set to return to Brant Lake this weekend.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway looks a lot different this week.

