KOTG: Snow south of Sioux Falls, firefighters describe Hot Springs blaze and a soup and pie social

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

The Hope Lutheran Church needs help raising money for their children’s center. The church is holding its 3rd annual Soup and Pie Social.

Snow continues to fall south of Sioux Falls where a winter weather advisory has been posted. Expect slick travel in these areas, but most of this will stay well south of Sioux Falls.

A fire destroyed four businesses in downtown Hot Springs. More than 100 firefighters from 17 different departments joined the effort to keep the fire contained.

Police say speed was a factor in a three vehicle crash that killed 20-year-old Jaren Fountain, Friday night. Witnesses say it appeared the vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. KELOLAND News sat down with the Executive Scout of the Sioux Council Boy Scouts of America, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls. He says it will be business as usual locally, despite what’s happening nationally.

The Washington Pavilion has announced six upcoming Broadway shows that will be in Sioux Falls from November until May of next year, including Hairspray and Fiddler on the Roof.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.