KOTG: Snow south of Sioux Falls, firefighters describe Hot Springs blaze and a soup and pie social

The Hope Lutheran Church needs help raising money for their children’s center. The church is holding its 3rd annual Soup and Pie Social.

Soup and pie social to benefit Hope Care Children’s Center

Snow continues to fall south of Sioux Falls where a winter weather advisory has been posted. Expect slick travel in these areas, but most of this will stay well south of Sioux Falls.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, February 19th

A fire destroyed four businesses in downtown Hot Springs. More than 100 firefighters from 17 different departments joined the effort to keep the fire contained. 

Devastating fire destroys four businesses in downtown Hot Springs

Police say speed was a factor in a three vehicle crash that killed 20-year-old Jaren Fountain, Friday night. Witnesses say it appeared the vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Police say speed a factor in three vehicle crash that killed one person

Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. KELOLAND News sat down with the Executive Scout of the Sioux Council Boy Scouts of America, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls. He says it will be business as usual locally, despite what’s happening nationally. 

No local financial impact after Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

The Washington Pavilion has announced six upcoming Broadway shows that will be in Sioux Falls from November until May of next year, including Hairspray and Fiddler on the Roof.

Washington Pavilion highlights ‘Come From Away’ as it announces 20-21 series

