KOTG: Snow remains in the forecast, mask effectiveness and a family’s plea for more COVID-19 action

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

In an update to a story we first brought you Tuesday morning, Sioux Falls police are investigating a late night car theft. 

Authorities investigating car theft

Parts of KELOLAND are seeing snow to start the week. 

Parts of Minnesota get record snow for this early in October

Now, despite the fact that scientific studies show that masks reduce the spread of COVID-19, people in the state still don’t want to be told they have to wear them.

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: How effective are masks?

There’s a mask mandate in place in Fargo, so we asked Sioux Falls city councilors about the idea of one in their city.

Councilors Erickson, Brekke, Starr and Selberg weigh in on the idea of a mask mandate

A special city council meeting was held in Brookings Wednesday night.

Brookings City Council to discuss extending coronavirus restrictions

A family is calling on the public to wear masks and social distance after losing a loved one.

Family of man who died after COVID-19 battle calls on public to wear masks, social distance

