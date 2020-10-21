KOTG: Snow remains in the forecast, mask effectiveness and a family’s plea for more COVID-19 action

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

In an update to a story we first brought you Tuesday morning, Sioux Falls police are investigating a late night car theft.

Parts of KELOLAND are seeing snow to start the week.

Now, despite the fact that scientific studies show that masks reduce the spread of COVID-19, people in the state still don’t want to be told they have to wear them.

There’s a mask mandate in place in Fargo, so we asked Sioux Falls city councilors about the idea of one in their city.

A special city council meeting was held in Brookings Wednesday night.

A family is calling on the public to wear masks and social distance after losing a loved one.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!