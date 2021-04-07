KOTG: Snow in western KELOLAND; Scams in Sioux Falls; Panhandling problem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls police are investigating a check cashing scam where three suspects conned a homeless man into doing their dirty work while they made off with thousands of dollars.

Homeless man targeted in check cashing scam

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a mobile home fire that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities investigating structure fire in Sioux Falls

A Burn Ban is now in effect in Yankton County.

No open burning in Yankton due to ‘very high’ fire danger index

One person is dead and eight others are injured after a crash east of Murdo Sunday night.

1 killed, 8 others injured in Jones County crash

We are getting a look at the snow that fell in Western KELOLAND thanks to our viewers.

April snow impacts western South Dakota roads

Warmer temperatures are brining out more panhandlers in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls’ panhandling problem

Thanks to a donation from the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus, both the St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House will be able to provide laundry detergent to their guests.

Laundry detergent donation benefits St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

