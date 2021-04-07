KOTG: Snow in western KELOLAND; Scams in Sioux Falls; Panhandling problem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls police are investigating a check cashing scam where three suspects conned a homeless man into doing their dirty work while they made off with thousands of dollars.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a mobile home fire that sent one person to the hospital.

A Burn Ban is now in effect in Yankton County.

One person is dead and eight others are injured after a crash east of Murdo Sunday night.

We are getting a look at the snow that fell in Western KELOLAND thanks to our viewers.

Warmer temperatures are brining out more panhandlers in Sioux Falls.

Thanks to a donation from the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus, both the St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House will be able to provide laundry detergent to their guests.

