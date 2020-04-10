KOTG: Snow in the weekend forecast and 447 cases of COVID-19 in S.D.

Live Now
Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The snow forecast shows the majority of the accumulations in southern KELOLAND. 2-4″ will be possible in Sioux Falls, but locally heavier totals are possible south of I-90 and east to around Worthington.

There are now 447 cases of COVID-19 South Dakota. More than 300 of those cases are in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. 161 people have now recovered from the illness.

In Iowa, the number of positive cases of coronavirus is approaching 1300.

Even though we’re all hoping for the best, local hospitals are preparing for the worst. Sanford and Avera are getting ready for a surge in COVID-19 cases.  

Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls will shut down for three days following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is also urging other business leaders to take precautions now.  Otherwise he says they could find themselves dealing with ten or 20 cases in a matter of days.

